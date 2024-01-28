Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,290 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 15,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,107,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 148,266 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

