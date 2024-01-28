Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 113,101 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.94.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.