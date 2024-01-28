Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

HRZN stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is -6,596.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

