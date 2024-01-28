Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $318.15

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 318.15 ($4.04) and traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.19). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 328 ($4.17), with a volume of 15,826 shares trading hands.
Separately, Numis Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wilmington from GBX 390 ($4.96) to GBX 418 ($5.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.
