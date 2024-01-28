Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 40,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Windtree Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 894.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics Price Performance

WINT opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Windtree Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:WINT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WINT

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.