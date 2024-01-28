Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wix.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ WIX opened at $128.61 on Friday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $133.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
