Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $128.61 on Friday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $133.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

