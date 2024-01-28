Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.54

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.54 and traded as low as $20.45. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 659,750 shares traded.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

