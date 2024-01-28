Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $264.74 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $288.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,202.63, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.36. Workday has a 1 year low of $173.29 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

