WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in January

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 291,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $144.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.05 and its 200 day moving average is $137.58. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.68.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

