Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Update

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,062,300 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the December 31st total of 24,871,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 387.3 days.

Xiaomi Price Performance

Shares of Xiaomi stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Xiaomi has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

