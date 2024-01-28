YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of YASKY opened at $79.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.28. YASKAWA Electric has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

