Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,274 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NBT Bancorp worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NBTB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

