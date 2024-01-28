YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of YPF stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.70%. Research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.5% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,823,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,673 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 653,516 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

