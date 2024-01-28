Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as low as C$1.61. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 31,594 shares trading hands.

Zentek Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of C$169.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.74.

Get Zentek alerts:

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.