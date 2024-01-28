Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in January

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Zijin Mining Group Price Performance

ZIJMY stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. Zijin Mining Group has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $36.22.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

Zijin Mining Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Zijin Mining Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.33%.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.