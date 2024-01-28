Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $40.37 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

