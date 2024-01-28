Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $236.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $246.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.24.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,925.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $1,571,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,012 shares of company stock worth $30,120,242 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

