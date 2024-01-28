ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,155 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.04. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

