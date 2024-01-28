Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires 3,450 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,475 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,224,953 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $386,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,571 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,337,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 20,905 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.16.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $403.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $242.20 and a 52 week high of $407.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.12 and a 200-day moving average of $349.74.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

