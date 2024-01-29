18,909 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,470,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 746,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,856,000 after buying an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

ACLS opened at $131.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

