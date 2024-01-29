24,527 Shares in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kailix Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,551,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $29.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. PHINIA’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

