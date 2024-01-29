2,500 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,112,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 593,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 84,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,048,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

ILF stock opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $29.83.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.