32,129 Shares in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 2.4 %

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.03. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $62.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 222.86%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

