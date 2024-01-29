3,335 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %

MET stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

