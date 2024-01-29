55,732 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.