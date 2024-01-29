55,732 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HP. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

