5,800 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.45 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

