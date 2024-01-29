8,207 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $274.50 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.33 and a 1-year high of $310.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.02 and a 200-day moving average of $269.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

