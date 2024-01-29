8,703 Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,703 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,256,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,166,000 after acquiring an additional 91,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after acquiring an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,301,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,750,000 after acquiring an additional 373,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

ABCB opened at $52.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.12. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

