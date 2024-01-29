Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Acadian Timber Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.2103 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.