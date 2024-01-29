ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,251,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 916,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 531,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 285.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 564,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 418,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

ACCO Brands stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $583.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

ACCO Brands Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

