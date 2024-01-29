Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Up 0.3 %

SRE stock opened at $70.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

