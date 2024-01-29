Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Down 18.5% in January

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACXP

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $3.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -1.81. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.