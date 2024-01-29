AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Update

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AddLife AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.90. AddLife AB has a 52-week low of C$7.94 and a 52-week high of C$7.94.
AddLife AB (publ) Company Profile
