Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,500 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 316,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADUS opened at $89.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth about $41,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 288,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth $200,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

