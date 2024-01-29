adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $96.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. adidas has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $109.01.

adidas Company Profile

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. adidas had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that adidas will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.