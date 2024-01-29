ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Short Interest Up 19.0% in January

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $5.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.13 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

