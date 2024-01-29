Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of AMIGY opened at $32.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. Admiral Group has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $35.16.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Admiral Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

