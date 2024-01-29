Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Advance Auto Parts worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,799,000 after purchasing an additional 376,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

AAP opened at $66.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

