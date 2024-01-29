Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Position Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,773 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Advance Auto Parts worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 290.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 193.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 402.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AAP opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.