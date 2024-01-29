Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Position Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $283,725. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $105.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

