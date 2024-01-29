Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,342,000 after buying an additional 89,045 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after buying an additional 389,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,756,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Price Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $88.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $6,792,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,942,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,435,047.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Kaufman sold 44,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $3,774,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,038,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,047,043.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $6,792,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,435,047.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,517 shares of company stock worth $45,169,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

