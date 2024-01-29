Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Air Lease

Air Lease Stock Up 0.6 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Air Lease by 421.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $42.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

