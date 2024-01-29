Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Air Lease were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

