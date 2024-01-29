Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of AGI stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.
Alamos Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alamos Gold
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.