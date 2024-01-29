Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

