Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

ALEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $25,431.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at $837,741.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $25,431.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,741.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alector by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Alector by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alector by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $6.04 on Monday. Alector has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $573.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

