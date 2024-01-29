Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $124.35 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 365.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

