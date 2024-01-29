Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.8 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $124.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 365.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.