Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Freshworks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 16.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 29.8% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSH opened at $22.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRSH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.65.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $105,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,294.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $105,009.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,294.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $153,227.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $281,307.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,313,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

