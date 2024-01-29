Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in ESAB by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ESAB by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 458,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in ESAB by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ESAB by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ESAB by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $86.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $88.39.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.80%.

In related news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $403,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $1,154,481 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESAB. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

